Heritage, Cherokee, Greenwood, and Sequoyah elementaries in the Tahlequah Public Schools District are moving to distance learning through Sept. 3, and at Keys Elementary, students are also learning virtually.
"Due to staff shortages, we will move all our elementary sites to distance learning from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. In-person learning will resume at the elementary sites on Sept. 7," wrote TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "We have 30 percent of our teaching staff out, and student and staff COVID cases are rising each day. It is not possible for us to adequately provide in-person learning supervision."
Tahlequah Middle School and Tahlequah High School will remain in classes for in-person learning. The elementaries are slated, for now, to reopen Sept. 7.
Keys has shifted from in-person learning to virtual at the elementary school. Earlier this week, third grade, pre-K4, and kindergarten missed classes due to quarantining.
"We have had 20 [cumulative] positive cases in the elementary student body total," said Superintendent Vol Woods. "We have had at least one in each grade. That's why we are going all virtual at the elementary school."
By the end of the day, the situation worsened, which prompted KPS to move all grades to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7.
In Hulbert, the last class to quarantine will return to class on Monday, Aug. 30, but no new classes have been shut down this week. On Oct. 18, Hulbert had 154 students in quarantine. By Friday, that number had dropped to 22. The last positive test at the high school was Sunday Aug. 22, and at the elementary school, Tuesday Aug. 24.
Hulbert recently defied the state government's ban on mask mandates and now requires all students and staff to wear them
