Grand River Dam Authority officials say rescue efforts are underway for two people who became trapped after an explosion at Kerr Dam on Lake Hudson near Locust Grove.
GRDA officals said contractors were doing core sample drilling of the bedrock on the dam when an explosion occurred just before 6 p.m.
“Emergency crews were able to get one contractor out of the shaft. [They have been] taken to Pryor hospital to be examined. Two others [are] still in [the] shaft, about 80 feet down,” said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty.
GRDA said there were no structural integrity issues with the dam.
This story is developing.
