Two people were killed Friday evening and a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after a head-on crash on North 510 Road near Moodys.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, 20, and Grace Blaylock, 22, died in the crash.
Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed Deputy Ryan Young was transported to the hospital, and was later released.
OHP said Blaylock was driving a 1998 Honda Civic that struck the deputy's vehicle head-on. Blaylock and Whipple-Wilkerson were pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
This story is developing.
