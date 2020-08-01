Two people were killed Friday evening and a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after a head-on crash on North 510 Road near Moodys.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, 20, and Grace Blaylock, 22, died in the crash. 

Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed Deputy Ryan Young was transported to the hospital, and was later released.  

OHP said Blaylock was driving a 1998 Honda Civic that struck the deputy's vehicle head-on. Blaylock and Whipple-Wilkerson were pronounced dead at the scene.   

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash. 

This story is developing. 

 

