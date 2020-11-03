With 12 of the 18 precincts reporting for the District 4 State Rep. race, Republican Bob Ed Culver has a lead over incumbent State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, 52.59 percent to 47.41 percent.
Jason Chennault has received 62.48 percent of the votes for Cherokee County Sheriff’s race, leading Republican Manuel Holland, who has received 37.52 percent. The Cherokee County Election Board still has eight more precincts to report for this race.
In the District 9 State Senate race, Republican Dewayne Pemberton has garnered 57.41 percent of the votes to Democrat Jack Reavis’s 42.58 percent, with nine precincts left to report.
In the District 3 State Senate election, Republican Blake Cowboy Stephens has received 78.24 percent of the votes, while Democrat Dyllon Fite has 21.76 percent.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has a big lead in his bid for reelection, with 73.17 percent of the votes and more than 100 precincts left to report. Democrat Danyell Lanier is sitting at 23.5 percent.
In the presidential election, 17 of Cherokee County’s 24 precincts have reported, with President Donald Trump comfortably in the lead with 59.36 percent. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has received 37.91 percent.
