Several area schools have announced that students will learn virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 23, due to the likelihood of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Tahlequah, Tenkiller, and Woodall are included in those who have canceled in-person learning thus far. The schools will later announce whether they will cancel classes for Thursday and/or Friday.
Contact has not yet been made with Shady Grove or Peggs Schools.
