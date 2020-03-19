Officials said public shelters will be open pending severe weather for Thursday morning and into the afternoon.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said public shelters have been notified and will be ready if the need arises.
“If a person has access to a personal or friend’s shelter, they need to call ahead and make sure it’s ready to use in the event of pending weather season,” Underwood said.
Shelters available in Tahlequah include Northeastern State University's University Center basement, 605 N. Grand Ave.; Department of Human Services; only for employees and those in the building at the time, 1298 W. Fourth St.; and United Keetoowah Band Civil Defense Safe Room, Keetoowah Circle. The Northeastern Health Systems Hospital shelter will be for patients only, due to limited space.
These places are open in the event of a tornado warning. NSU and NHS will not allow pets.
Keys High School, 26622 S. 520 Road, will have a safe room open to the public. No pets are allowed with the exception of service animals.
Keys Fire Department, 26089 State Highway 82, will open its storm shelter in the event of a tornado warning. Jamie Houston has asked for an update.
"We have changed the policy concerning pets at the shelter located at the fire station. It is now NO pets, service animals only," Houston said. "I have notified Mike Underwood as well so he can update his information. Thanks for all you do for the community."
In Hulbert, the fire station, cafeteria, and shelters on the east side of school and behind the county barn will be available.
Gideon Fire Department, 13299 S.H. 82, has a shelter on the east side of the station. Space is limited.
Peggs Assembly of God, 5974 S.H. 82, has a shelter in front of the new gym, and Lowrey Public School, 21132 E. 640 Road, has 14 underground shelters available.
Editor's note: Calls to Gideon FD, Peggs Assembly of God, and Peggs High School were not returned by time of publication. If those locations will be open to the public, this story will be updated once calls are returned.
