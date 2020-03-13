UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.
On March 24 at 2 p.m., Northeastern State University will host a ribbon-cutting for the new barbershop on the Tahlequah campus, The Straight Edge, which is in the University Center Basement Lobby.
The Straight Edge opened its doors in early March and is available to students, faculty, staff and community members.
"NSU is constantly trying to provide new and exciting services for students to use," said Seth Clark, assistant director of conferences and marketing. "We believe this is going to do very well and should be popular amongst the students."
Attendees of the ribbon cutting can expect to hear from NSU administration about the project and excitement of bringing this service to campus.
The ribbon cutting is open to all NSU students, faculty, staff and community members. Refreshments will be available.
For more information, email Auxiliary Services at auxilaryservices@nsuok.edu.
Editor's note: Coronavirus protocols could affect the timing of this event. We trust NSU will let us know of changes.
