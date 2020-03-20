The Oklahoma State Capitol will be closed next week, with many lawmakers and staffers working from home.
Earlier this week, a staff member in the Senate tested positive for COVID-19, which spurred health officials to quarantine and test senators and other staffers. According to State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, the results were supposed to have been returned Thursday. However, as of noon Friday, he had not received his results and was still under quarantine in Oklahoma City.
“The Senate has not yet learned the results of COVID-19 testing performed on personnel and senators earlier this week,” said Senate President Pro Temper Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “We remain in continuous contact with OU Medicine, which is working to get those results. OU Medicine says the private lab with which they have contracted for testing is experiencing an overwhelming demand.”
While members of the Senate do not plan on returning to the Capitol Monday, the Legislature passed a bill this week to allow them to work remotely.
“At this point, no final plans have been made on when the 2020 session or the state budget will be completed, but our senators are working hard with their legislative counterparts on those and other important issues,” said Treat.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives initially planned to be back in Oklahoma City on Monday. However, those plans changed Friday afternoon.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, notified the Press that representatives would be home next, helping with "constituent issues." They will also be working remotely from their homes, as will the staff.
Meredith encouraged people in a Facebook Live video Thursday to take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid close contact with others and to stay at home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
“If you’re running a fever, or a cough, or if you have any of the symptoms, please quarantine yourself for 14 days and understand there’s limited tests in Oklahoma,” said Meredith. “The governor says we are getting more, but at this time we don’t have enough tests. We have great medical personnel here in Tahlequah with Northeastern Health Systems and Cherokee Nation, but right now, we do not have the ability to be able to test.”
There has been talk among the public about the Oklahoma National Guard possibly being deployed. According to reports, Gov. Kevin Stitt has discussed with the ONG about potentially activating them. However, no actions to do so have been taken, yet.
“They could be called up to help with medical relief or to bring medical supplies to different communities if the need arises, but that has not even been discussed,” said Pemberton. “It’s just speculation that if we need them to transport things around.”
Locals have also been impacted by the virus, as the city of Tahlequah is under a civil emergency. Work and scheduled activities have been canceled across the county, and many residents are staying home.
The Daily Press asked readers how they have been affected by the outbreak in a Saturday Forum, and while much has changed since March 14, it is apparent that COVID-19 has impacted daily lives.
“I canceled a long-anticipated trip to California, because we all must do our part to contain it,” said Susan Feller. “If we act responsibly, we will get through this quicker.”
Leslie Moyer said she and her family began self-isolation last week and are limiting contact with other people, and added that the pandemic has her paying closer attention to spending.
“Our plans have been altered in that we are tightening our belts (financially) because we rely on our investments for income,” she said. “So until the markets recover, we – like most people, I assume – will be spending as little as possible.”
Although many folks have been impacted by COVID-19, many believe safety precautions are necessary and are willing to undergo changes in an effort to reduce the spread of the disease.
“I can’t visit my mom in the nursing home,” said Summer King. “My work travel has been suspended, and my fiancé may not have a graduation ceremony. But if it saves lives, that’s a small price to pay.”
In an online poll readers were asked if the coronavirus affected their everyday life. Out of the 108 respondents, 25 said “Yes, drastically;” 43 people said “Yes, somewhat;” 23 readers said, “Not much yet;” and 17 people said “Not at all.”
