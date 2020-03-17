Local churches are in a scramble for decisions on upcoming services as coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to leave an impact.
Some churches closing their doors to services and activities, while others are proceeding with caution.
Matthew Franks, lead pastor at Tahlequah United Methodist Church, said Tuesday that services will be online only, for now.
"All of our events are canceled," Franks said. "Feed My Sheep will do brown-bag only. We'll do brown-bag dinners on Thursdays for now. For worship, we'll be online only through our Facebook Live feed. We're kind of taking it in stride right now. If things change, we'll change. We're taking it a week at a time just to be sure and be safe."
Cornerstone Fellowship, one of Tahlequah's largest congregations, has canceled all services for the next two weeks in a decision made Tuesday evening. Cornerstone will continue with its online services.
"Last night after watching Governor [Kevin] Stitt, our board decided to cancel services for the next two weeks," Cornerstone Lead Pastor Allen Nolan said on Wednesday. "It includes all gatherings for the next two weeks.
"We have the capacity to live stream, we've been doing that for a quite a while. For us, it's not too much of an inconvenience because we live stream our services. Our sermons are available in different capacities. We have a Roku channel, we have a YouTube channel, a Vimeo channel. You can watch all our sermons on our website."
First Presbyterian Church is canceling services until April 5. Choir practices are also being canceled.
"We will not be having services for the remainder of March. We will start worship back on the first Sunday in April," said First Presbyterian Church secretary Chelsea Levesque.
Tahlequah First Baptist Church is meeting on Thursday to make a decision on how it will proceed.
St. Brigid Catholic Church in Tahlequah has no plans of canceling services, according to a staff member. Precautionary measures are being taken as parish services continue, although the Tulsa Diocese could offer further instructions later this week. There will be no handshaking, no sign of peace, no sharing of the cup, and communion will only be taken through the host.
