OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma prisons urgently need security camera upgrades "in the worst way," the head of an organization that represents correctional employees said.
Bobby Cleveland, executive director of Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, said the state's prisons don't have enough cameras, and those that do have cameras that are "old and antiquated."
"That makes it dangerous for everybody," he said. "There's too many dark spots, and the inmates get that right away."
Cleveland said the camera situation is a frequent complaint he receives from wardens and correctional employees, who are concerned not only about correctional employee safety, but also that of inmates and other people working or volunteering inside prisons.
"They need better cameras, and they need more cameras to make it a safer environment," Cleveland said.
Josh Ward, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, said the agency has recently requested funding through the legislative budget process to make upgrades to security camera infrastructure.
DOC officials don't yet know how much the upgrades will cost, but expect it to be a "multimillion-dollar" expense given that the prison system operates 22 facilities and multiple probation and parole officers, which would all benefit from the improvements.
"It'll be a sizable investment, but it's necessary," Ward said. "And it's part of our ongoing security plan to make sure that we uphold our mission, which is to protect public safety, protect the employees and the offenders."
He said security concerns limit how much information he can provide, but DOC officials are requesting funds for a systemwide upgrade. The last widespread camera upgrade was in 2008, and since then improvements have been made on a rolling basis as needed.
"It will be a pretty expansive technology upgrade," Ward said. "That technology has advanced, and so we'll be upgrading things like the number of cameras, the quality of cameras and the DVRs as well."
He said the DVRs are where footage will be stored, and storing prison footage takes a lot of computing power and can be quite expensive.
An outside company will be hired to evaluate to security needs and recommend where to place the cameras should the upgrades be funded, he said.
State Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, who serves on a public safety committee, said he just became aware of the camera issue earlier this week, and hasn't had a chance to look into it.
He said he hopes to visit some state prisons over the next few months to learn more about security camera needs.
"We're constantly trying to upgrade and improve public safety," he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
