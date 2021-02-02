The Muskogee Police Department has released the name of the suspect in a shooting spree early Tuesday morning that claimed the lives of six people, five of them children, and left a woman in critical condition.
Muskogee PD press officer Lynn Hamlin said Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 26, was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. The suspect, who was wielding a gun at the time of his arrest, is not cooperating with law enforcement officials at this time, Hamlin said.
During a press conference just after noon, Hamlin said investigators aren't certain about the relationship between the suspect and his victims, but said the shooting wasn't random. She said the survivor is conscious and in stable condition. Hamlin wasn't able to give the ages of the children.
Officers were dispatched to 903 Indiana on a call of shots fired at 1:30 a.m., and Pridgeon was arrested later. The suspect had initially fled after an officer fired a shot. Four children and a man were found dead inside the home, and another child died at a Tulsa hospital.
Neighbors said they didn't know those who lived in the house.
Neaoma Nitter, who lives across the street at 904 Indiana, said she heard shots around 1:30 a.m. She said she didn’t know much about the family because they were "fairly new" in the neighborhood, having moved in two or three weeks ago. Nitter said she never saw anything unusual, or noticed any traffic moving in or out of the house.
Damon Smith, who lives a few houses down, said he walked his dog, Katy Bell, past the residence.
“The kids, they were always waving at me,” Smith said, adding there were usually about three. “But they were always waving at us as we walked by, so happy and proud. It's a big shock."
Smith said he and Pamela Roughface had brought flowers to put on the property after they learned of the shooting spree.
Hamlin said Muskogee officers are experiencing "shock, disbelief, sadness."
"It's never easy to talk about these stories. We're concerned about our officers. It affects our whole community," she said.
