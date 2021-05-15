Area law enforcement officers are searching for the suspect in a stabbing incident near Northeastern State University.
Officials said the victim was stabbed several times and is being airlifted to a hospital.
The incident took place near 1200 Tremble Avenue Saturday afternoon. Tahlequah Police, Fire and Rescue, EMS, and multiple law enforcement personnel are on scene.
Police Chief Nate King said there are no fatalities, and that he will release more details as the case unfolds.
The NSU practice field is being used as the landing zone for the air medic.
This story is developing.
