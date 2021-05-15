Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.