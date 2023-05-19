Due to the current state of the weather, the Tahlequah High School graduation commencement ceremony has been moved to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The ceremony will still take place at 7 p.m., but the TMAC will be open at 6 p.m. No one will be allowed in the TMAC without a ticket. No access will be allotted to the gym floor.
Those with disabilities will have access to handicap seating and a person to assist them.
Overflow seating will be at the THS Performing Arts Center, where a livestream of the ceremony will take place. This seating is at a first-come, first-served basis.
Parking will be in front of the TMAC, Tahlequah Middle School, and Cornerstone Fellowship. The student parking lot will be reserved for graduates. Graduates will be released to the student parking lot, and graduates families are asked to take photos in a different location.
