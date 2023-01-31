Due to the ongoing weather, road hazards, and concern for the safety of our employees and contractors, it's very likely the Thursday TDP won't be delivered as it normally is. As soon as possible – hopefully when subscribers would normally get the next successive edition – we will also deliver Thursday's TDP. In the meantime, our staff is continuing to work to produce stories for you, and those will be on our website and in our e-editions. Thanks for your patience, and be safe out there!
