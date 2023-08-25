Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, all traffic on U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 on the south side of Tahlequah will use the new roundabout ahead of Labor Day weekend and the Cherokee National Holiday.
The temporary traffic signals will be removed once the roundabout is opened; however, some lanes will remain closed while concrete work continues.
Drivers are encouraged to give full attention to the road and use extra caution while traffic adjusts to the new alignment.
Traffic approaching the roundabout must yield to vehicles already in the roundabout before entering.
Tips for using a roundabout includes:
• Drivers should slow down when approaching the roundabout.
• Drivers should choose the proper lane for the route needed, and signal an intended direction when approaching the roundabout.
• People also need to be ready to yield, as traffic already in the roundabout has the right of way, regardless of lane. Drivers need to look left and enter when clear.
• Lastly, drivers must remember to signal before exiting the roundabout.
On Tuesday, the detour from U.S. 62 to southbound S.H. 82 will be closed to through traffic, but business access will remain open.
Crestwood Drive will be right turn only, and drivers can use the roundabout to head east on U.S. 62.
On Sept. 5, westbound U.S. 62 will be narrowed to one lane west of the junction as the project completes.
This will follow the Labor Day weekend, when the Cherokee National Holiday is celebrated.
The U.S. 62 and S.H. 82 roundabout was partially opened on Friday, Aug. 18, for eastbound U.S. 62 and northbound S.H. 82 motorists continuing into Tahlequah.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation estimates the project will be completed by early fall, weather permitting.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the approximately $5.8 million contract for the project to Becco Contractors in October 2022, and construction began in February 2023.
