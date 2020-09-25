US 69 narrows at Peak Boulevard on Monday

A $1.4 million resurfacing project on U.S. 69 is scheduled to begin Monday in Muskogee. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for delays and congestion, especially during peak travel times.
North and southbound U.S. 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Peak Boulevard junction and West Okmulgee Avenue. Crews and equipment will be working adjacent to traffic, and drivers should use caution in this corridor.
The overall project is expected to complete in mid-November, weather permitting.
