CHICAGO - For the sixth consecutive year, UScellular has kicked off The Future of Good program highlighting young people who are helping create positive change in their local communities.
Through The Future of Good, UScellular champions many causes, including the fight against hunger and homelessness, the protection of the environment, and expansion of education and literacy.
Through Dec. 31, anyone over age 18 can go to thefutureofgood.com to nominate youth between ages 6 and 17 who are making a positive impact in their communities.
At the end of the nomination phase, UScellular will announce three winners.
This year, UScellular will award each of the three young heroes with a $10,000 contribution to support their respective cause.
"For the past six years, UScellular has been committed to championing and supporting youth who have made a positive impact in their community," said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management at UScellular. "These young heroes are all around us and UScellular is right there to showcase them, to invest in them and to support them to continue to do good."
Though making a nomination will describe the nominee's cause, how it is helping their community, and how the nominee could use a cash award to continue to grow their efforts.
For more information on eligibility and to view official program rules, go to thefutureofgood.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.