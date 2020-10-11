STILLWATER - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $904,889 in grant funds to entities to assist in rural business development and job creation in rural Oklahoma.
Receiving funds through the Rural Business Development Grant Program are: Cherokee Nation, Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma, City of Comanche, Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, Rural Enterprises Inc., Southwest Intermediary Finance Team Inc., and Enid Regional Development Alliance Inc.
"This funding is important to our small businesses in rural Oklahoma. Through this program businesses will now have access to training and technical assistance, business incubators, or new equipment. This investment is not only saving jobs, it is creating jobs in our rural Oklahoma communities," said Dr. Lee Denney, USDA Rural Development state director.
Cherokee Nation will use $23,965 to assist the Cherokee Nation Small Business Assistant Center to expand its entrepreneurial and small business training to tribal members across a ten-county area.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
