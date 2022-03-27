STILLWATER - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Department is extending to May 11, 2022, the application deadline for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, which provides funding to expand meat and poultry processing capacity.
The decision to extend the deadline comes after Rural Development heard directly from applicants about challenges with System for Award Management registration, which must be completed prior to filing an application.
"Strengthening our food supply chain is a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration," said Vilsack. "The new deadline should ensure that all interested and eligible meat and poultry processors have ample time to complete their applications."
Kenneth Corn, director of USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State said that Oklahoma supports extension of the deadline to apply for the program.
"The meat and poultry processors in Oklahoma, and ultimately the citizens of Oklahoma, will benefit from this announcement granting additional time to complete their applications," he said.
