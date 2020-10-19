On Friday, Oct. 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended flexibilities in its Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option through June 30, 2021, to allow schools and other sites to continue to provide meals at no cost to all children.
The department previously extended free meals through December, but is now able to extend throughout the entire year. The extended waivers allow SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost; permit meals to be served outside of the typically required group settings and meal times; waive pattern requirements; and allow parents and guardians to pick up meals.
Last week marked National School Lunch Week, when USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service and its partners celebrated the nation's school nutrition professionals. This year, their efforts have been vital to ensuring children get the nutrition they need. For more information, visit FNS’ COVID Response: Child Nutrition Programs webpage, www.fns.usda.gov.
