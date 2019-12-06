WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald LaVoy recently announced that USDA is investing $42.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and two U.S. territories. USDA is providing the funding through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program. These investments will benefit 5.4 million rural residents.
In Oklahoma, grants were received by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, $132,704; Housing Authority of the Choctaw Nation, $93,632; Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, $280,895; Hennessey School District 16, $490,422; Mid America Christian University, $211,054; Oklahoma Department of Corrections, $217,124; Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & SA Services, $303,200; and Cushing Independent School District 67, $490,984.
An example of projects include enabling the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences to partner with the Cherokee Nation to provide telemedicine equipment. Equipment will be placed at nine OSU-CHS sites in eight Oklahoma counties. This project increases rural access to health care for about 42,100 residents.
“Distance learning and telemedicine make it easier for thousands of rural residents to take advantage of economic, health care and educational opportunities without having to travel long distances,” LaVoy said.
Applicants eligible for Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants include most state and local governmental entities, federally-recognized tribes, nonprofits, for-profit businesses and consortia of eligible entities.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.