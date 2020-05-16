STILLWATER – To support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has $3 million in competitive grants available. USDA will accept applications on Grants.gov until midnight July 6.
Planning projects should initiate or expand efforts of farmers, gardeners, citizens, government officials, schools, and other stakeholders in urban areas and suburbs. Projects may target areas of food access; education; business and start-up costs for new farmers; and development of policies related to zoning and other needs of urban production.
Implementation [rojects should accelerate existing and emerging models of urban, indoor, and other agricultural practices that serve multiple farmers. Projects will improve local food access and collaborate with partner organizations and may support infrastructure needs; emerging technologies; educational endeavors; and urban farming policy development.
A webinar will be held on June 3, and it will provide an overview of the grants’ purpose, project types, eligibility, and basic requirements for the submission of an application.
Learn more at www.farmers.gov/manage/urban/opportunities.
For additional information, contact a local service center. USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.