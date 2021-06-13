WASHINGTON - U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson last week unveiled a resource guide to help rural community leaders start and expand employment opportunities and access resources to train, recruit and create a sustainable rural workforce.
"America's rural workforce is critical to the success of the nation's economy," Maxson said. "As USDA continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and help restore the economy, we remain committed to helping rural employers build back America's rural workforce to be better, stronger and more equitable than ever before."
The resource guide outlines programs and services available at USDA and other federal agencies that support workforce development in rural communities. It helps community leaders and other local entities access resources more easily to create jobs, train talent, expand educational opportunities and provide technical assistance.
A resource matrix organizes USDA funding opportunities by four key assistance types: workforce development planning; infrastructure and equipment financing; industry and employer engagement, entrepreneurship and local business development; and education, training and apprenticeship. The guide also features examples of how customers have used programs to support each aid type. It includes recommendations on how rural leaders can replicate this aid in their communities. Additional resources to support rural workforce development are available at www.rd.usda.gov/rwin.
To learn about investment resources, contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.
Under the Biden-Harris administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This help supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit the GovDelivery subscriber page. USDA is transforming America's food system with more resilient production, fairer markets for producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers and more.
