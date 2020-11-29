WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the official launch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's AskUSDA Contact Center program.
The AskUSDA Contact Center will serve as the "one front door" for phone, chat, and web inquires, transforming how the public interacts with USDA and providing an enhanced experience for the public.
The public can contact AskUSDA by phone at 833-ONE-USDA, which is 833-668-8732, with representatives available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The website, https://ask.usda.gov/, is available 24/7 and includes live chat agents available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Inquiries can also be sent via email at any time to askusda@usda.gov.
The launch of AskUSDA delivers a centralized contact center that offers customer service and consistent information for the public.
With over 29 agencies and offices, USDA's mission impacts every single person in the U.S. and hundreds of millions around the globe.
AskUSDA is set up to handle common questions across programs that service a variety of audiences. For example, customers who may have basic questions about USDA's nutrition services can be assisted across phone, email, and web chat by trained AskUSDA representatives; and customers who may have complicated questions about loan programs can be quickly connected to agency experts.
AskUSDA also hosts over 5,000 articles for a self-service option to help with more common questions such as food safety inquiries or pet-travel guidance.
Over the course of its pilot program, AskUSDA successfully assisted with over 93,000 citizen inquiries, and the AskUSDA website resulted in over 1.4 million knowledge article page views.
