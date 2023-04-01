The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for projects that will improve outreach to underserved producers and communities about conservation programs, services, and opportunities for students to pursue careers in agriculture, natural resources, and related sciences.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is offering up to $70 million in cooperative agreements with entities for two-year projects that encourage participation in NRCS programs, especially in underserved communities and among urban and small-scale producers.
“USDA is committed to removing barriers for underserved producers to all USDA services, and the projects funded through this opportunity will better ensure these producers receive the benefits our conservation programs deliver,” said NRCS Chief Terry Cosby. “NRCS is investing in continued support of community-based organizations and partners that are instrumental in supporting conservation outreach to underserved producers and underserved communities.”
The Equity in Conservation Outreach Cooperative Agreements will include projects that promote the benefits of NRCS programs through education or demonstration of conservation practices; develop community conservation partnerships that engage underserved producers to plan and protect farmland ecosystems, watersheds, and wildlife habitat in underserved communities; inform small-scale or urban agriculture producers about opportunities to participate in conservation programs; and support education on, planning for and adoption of climate smart conservation practices.
Projects should reach underserved groups through a combination of program outreach and technical assistance in one or more of the five NRCS priority areas, such as addressing local natural resource issues; promoting conservation career opportunities; expanding adoption of climate-smart conservation; encouraging conservation in small-scale and urban agriculture; developing conservation leadership skills and opportunities; and program impacts.
The funding opportunity that has been announced builds on NRCS’ fiscal year 2022 investment of $50 million in more than 100 partnerships to expand access to conservation assistance for climate-smart agriculture and forestry. Work is underway in 44 states and territories.
In the first six months after last year’s outreach cooperative agreements were awarded, 85 new outreach partnerships were established, and 32 existing outreach partnerships were built upon. These partnerships include 15 tribal agreements, seven agreements with historically Black colleges and universities, 1890s’ Foundation agreements, and two Hispanic serving institutions.
As of January 2023, more than 380 outreach events and workshops had been held with over 7,500 people attending, and more than 14,000 people had been reached by awardee outreach.
Some early success stories include:
• The Center for Rural Affairs received 22 applications for first round of their Beginning Farmer Conservation Fellows program and curriculum for the program has been developed.
• The University of Arizona has increased staff and satellite colleges in the Yuma, Arizona and Imperial Valley, California area, which serve many immigrant farming families, to provide services and information physically closer to these communities.
Entities and individuals who provide outreach assistance to underserved groups are eligible. Eligible entities include federally recognized Native American tribal governments; state recognized Native American tribal governments; Native American tribal organizations; nonprofits having a 501©(3) status with the IRS, other than institutions of higher education; nonprofits that do not have a 501©(3) status with the IRS, other than institutions of higher education; nonprofit private institutions of higher education; public and state-controlled institutions of higher education; and conservation districts.
Underserved producers include beginning, limited resource, socially disadvantaged, and veteran farmers and ranchers, as well as other underrepresented or disadvantaged communities.
Applications must be received by 10:59 p.m. on April 27. For details and application instructions, go to grants.gov
A pre-recorded webinar is available on the Equity in Conservation Outreach Cooperative Agreements-Fiscal Year 2023 page.
Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is engaged in a whole-of-government effort to combat the climate crisis and conserve and protect our nation’s lands, biodiversity, and natural resources including our soil, air, and water.
Through conservation practices and partnerships, USDA aims to enhance economic growth and create new streams of income for farmers, ranchers, producers, and private foresters. Successfully meeting these challenges will require USDA and our agencies to pursue a coordinated approach alongside USDA stakeholders, including state, local, and tribal governments.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the department by removing systemic barriers, and building a workforce more representative of America.
To learn more, visit usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.