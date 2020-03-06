There is no such thing as a houseplant. Plants have been taken out of their native habitat and moved into homes and expected to adapt. Plants adapt a certain amount, but by far, it is up to the indoor gardener to try and duplicate the plants' natural environment.
Plants have different cultural requirements and many factors must be modified for each plant. Plants given as gifts are often potted together in an arrangement. Theses should be repotted to meet each individual plant's cultural requirements.
Five basic factors affect a plant's health, and both outdoor and indoor gardeners must make sure the needs are met before a successful plant can be grown. Water, light, temperature, soil fertility, and humidity must be in a certain range or the plant suffers, is unattractive, and usually dies. When growing plants outside, the time of year, location, and soil amendments are considered and used to modify growing conditions for vegetable plants. The same decisions made regarding houseplants can have just as important an impact on houseplant care.
Overwatering is the No. 1 houseplant killer. Plants tend to get watered a certain number of times a week without regard to the plant's use of water or the time of year. Due to varying cultural requirements and environmental conditions, plants should be watered only as needed. Houseplants differ greatly in the amount of water they require. Cactus will require less water than a fern. Most houseplants are native to the tropics, so it is recommended that the top 1 to 2 inches of soil feel dry before applying water. Always use room temperature water and avoid using softened water, since it will have an elevated salt content.
Failure to meet the light requirement of a plant is a common mistake. Many factors must be taken into consideration when matching a houseplant with the light available in a particular room. South-facing windows receive the most intense light in the winter months. East- and west-facing windows have two-third the amount of light as south-facing windows. North-facing windows receive one-fifth the light as a south-facing window. Trees, other buildings, awnings, curtains, and dirt on the window affect the quantity and quality of light houseplants receive. The light that comes through a window changes with the season. A window that provides too much light for a plant in the summer may be the perfect spot in the winter.
Houseplants with variegated leaves need more light than plants with plain green leaves. The pale or colored sections have no chlorophyll, so the rest of the leaf must be exposed to more light to compensate for the areas that can't photosynthesize. Phototropism causes the plants to grow toward the source of light. Plants should be rotated to prevent them from becoming disfigured.
Fertilization of houseplants is a big business. Several forms of granular, crystalline, liquid, tablet and spikes are available. All these forms of fertilizer attempt to assist the homeowner with applying enough fertilizer, but not too much. As a general rule of thumb, half the recommended rate should be applied by homeowners, since label rates are based on the ideal growing conditions of greenhouses.
Houseplants vary in the amount of humidity that they prefer. Some plants can't survive at normal house humidity levels. There are a variety of ways to raise humidity: cluster several plants together, run a humidifier in the room, place plants on a try or moist pebbles. Spraying the plants with a mister can't be done often enough to raise the humidity.
Caring for houseplants allows people who like to work with living things to watch them develop. Raising houseplants is one of the most popular indoor hobbies. A nice thriving houseplant also helps clean the air, as well as being an integral part of indoor décor.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
