COVID-19 has changed much of everyone's daily routines, but a delay in the U.S. Post Office delivering mail and packages is not one of those changes.
Tahlequah Post Office employees made the announcement to reassure patrons Friday, April 3.
To help keep the public and USPS employees safe during this time, the USPS wants is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing. If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell.
They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they will ask the patron for his or her first initial and last name. Then the carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.
Community members should not try to take the delivery directly from a carrier, and should give the carrier time to walk away before collecting it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, as well as the U.S. surgeon general, have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through mail and packages.
Area residents are asked to please helpd USPS serve the public by maintaining a safe distance.
