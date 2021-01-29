U.S. Postal Service officials say their workers are following COVID-19 safety precautions, despite multiple reports from local residents that they're not.
Since President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating masks for federal employees shortly after his inauguration, the Tahlequah Daily Press has received several complaints that employees of the Tahlequah Post Office are not wearing masks.
David Cornsilk said he is at the post office on a weekly basis to conduct business.
"Several times I have encountered clerks who aren't wearing a mask. If there is a clerk with a mask, I let others go ahead of me until that clerk opens up," he said.
Cornsilk said he asked an employee who wasn't wearing a mask for the email and phone number of the postmaster, but was told they don't release that information, and that he should call the number on his receipt.
"I called the number and after several circular transfers with unrelated recordings, I decided to select the fraud hotline and got an operator immediately," said Cornsilk. "I told her my problem and she gave me the customer care number, which I called."
He said he was put on hold for close to an hour and half before the call was disconnected.
"I spent the rest of the day repeating the same process: call, hold, disconnect, call back, repeat. I was never able to get anyone to discuss the situation or even leave a message," said Cornsilk.
USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Becky Hernandez said the USPS continues to follow the COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
"The Postal Service currently requires all employees, including supervisors and managers, to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained in public," said Hernandez.
"Or in public-facing settings when required by state or local orders and directives, and when an employee who does not deal directly with the public and cannot achieve or maintain social distancing in the workplace."
Hernandez said officials checked on the reports and confirmed that employees at the Tahlequah Post Office are complying with those instructions, and are wearing face coverings as appropriate.
"This is being reinforced frequently by local management," she said.
Cornsilk, who says he and his mother are vulnerable to the virus, said he believes wearing some type of face covering is scientifically proved to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I believe that wearing a mask shows respect and care for those who may be vulnerable. Every customer of the post office should be treated with the respect for the value their lives deserve," he said.
Another caller to the Press, who didn't want her name used, said when she asked an employee to mask up, the woman did so, "but begrudgingly."
