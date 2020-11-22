The U.S. Postal Service's Operation Santa program celebrates its 108th year by opening up for nationwide participation. Now, more than ever, the program is needed to help less fortunate kids and families during the holidays.
The Postal Service established the USPS Operation Santa program to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents -- and to create memories. Since it began, millions of less fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others. The program is for every person of every belief, or nonbelief. The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible. And that can only be done if good-hearted adopters step forward.
To participate in the program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa's official workshop address, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Letters will be accepted through Dec. 15. Hundreds of thousands of letters are written to USPS Operation Santa program every year. These are opened by Santa's Elves and, for safety, all identifiable information of the letter writer is removed (i.e. last names, addresses, ZIP Codes) and uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.
Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for adoption at USPSOperationSanta.com. Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, they'd like to fulfill. For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.
The USPS will help with guides and tips to help kids write and send their best letters. All information needed to write a letter, address an envelope, put on a stamp and send it on its way can be found on USPSOperationSanta.com. The UPSP receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
