Post Offices across Oklahoma are hosting events during the month of May to demonstrate how the U.S. Postal Service seeks to continue to create easy and affordable services designed to help small businesses grow.
The Postal Service is promoting its 2021 Small Business Month theme "Your Business is Our Business" as it recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the quality of life they provide in ZIP codes across the nation.
This year's scheduled events are designed to address the unique needs of small businesses, even during these challenging times.
At these events residents will have the ability to: Learn how USPS shipping and mail services can help a business grow; discover the convenience and value the Postal Service can bring to a business; and network with other small businesses in the community.
"We offer numerous solutions to assist with marketing efforts such as Every Door Direct Mail and new and exciting mailing innovations for advertising, in addition to continuing to provide shipping solutions such as Priority Mail that help small businesses ship economically and confidently," USPS District Manager Julie Gosdin said.
The Tahlequah Post Office, 1101 S. Muskogee Ave., will have an in-person on Wednesday, May 12, 10-11 a.m.
Small business owners unable to attend can learn more about how USPS can help to grow their business at www.usps.com/smallbusiness.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
