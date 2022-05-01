Post Offices across the nation are hosting events during the month of May to demonstrate how the U.S. Postal Service continues to create easy and affordable services designed to help small businesses grow.
The Postal Service recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the quality of life they provide in every ZIP Code across the nation.
Tahlequah Postmaster Brooke Cooper has invited business owners to the local Grow Your Business Days event on Tuesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tahlequah Post Office on 1102 S. Muskogee Ave.
"'Your Business is Our Business' when it comes to helping small businesses grow. We offer numerous solutions to assist with marketing efforts such as Every Door Direct Mail and new and exciting mailing innovations for advertising, in addition to continuing to provide shipping solutions such as Priority Mail that help small businesses ship economically and confidently," said Cooper.
For more than two centuries, the USPS has been helping small businesses grow and supporting Main Streets everywhere through the highs and the lows. This year's scheduled event is designed to address the unique needs of small businesses, even during these challenging times.
Businesses will learn how USPS shipping and mail services can help them grow, the convenience and value of the Postal Service to businesses, and the event will serve to help businesses to network with other small businesses in the community.
Business owners unable to attend can learn more about how USPS can help to grow their business at www.usps.com/smallbusiness. While visiting our website, check out all the tools and applications that USPS offers to small businesses.
