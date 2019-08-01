Veterans Affairs and Cherokee Nation are hosting a VA Claims Event Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cherokee Nation Tribal Veterans Building, 17675 S. Muskogee Ave.
The event is to identify and assist veterans who may have presumptive disabilities and who might be eligible for a VA pension. A presumptive disability is a condition that VA presumes related to military service, although the condition may first appear after discharge from the military. These conditions may qualify for VA compensation payments.
“With the focus on veterans with presumptive disabilities and those who are pension eligible, VA is hopeful we can help Indian Country Veterans access the full range of benefits they have courageously earned through their service,” said Stephanie Birdwell, director, VA’s Office of Tribal Government Relations.
VA launched a nationwide campaign to roll out VA claims events with tribal communities. VA realizes that reaching these veterans could have a direct, tangible impact on the lives of thousands of previously unreached veterans and their spouses. This will help VA enhance and improve the experience for all veterans and their families.
Veterans interested in attending this event should bring the following document so the claim can be expedited: Medical records or medical evidence, such as doctor or hospital reports; any documents that provide historical or military information needed for the disability being claimed; discharge or separation papers, such as DD214 or equivalent; dependents’ records, such as marriage certificate, death certificate, or child birth certificate; spouses/widows may be eligible for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation when a veteran dies because of these presumptive disabilities.
Services offered for this one-day event include: social security assistance; VA benefits claims; and VA medical center enrollment.
For more information. contact VA Tribal Government Relations Specialist Mary Culley at 405-626-3426 or Mary.Culley@va.gov; or Barbara Foreman, director, Cherokee Nation Tribe’ Veterans Services Department, 800-256-0671 or barbara-foreman@cherokee.org.
