The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will award grants to community organizations totaling $1.4 million under the Grant Per Diem Program.
The GPD Program gives funding to organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for homeless veterans, to help them achieve residential stability, increase skill levels and income, and obtain greater self-determination. The award period begins Oct. 1 to support three types of grants.
Per Diem Only grants provide transitional housing beds and operate service centers for homeless veterans. These grants provide funding for per diem payments to reimburse grantees for the cost of care. Special Need grants provide funding to organizations that incur operational costs to help veterans, including women, individuals with chronic mental illnesses, and vets who care for minors. Transition in Place grants give funding to agencies that place veterans experiencing homelessness in transitional housing, to help veterans become more stable and independent.
The GPD program has helped veterans since 1994. The number of vets experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has declined by 50 percent since 2010 - resulting from the GPD program and other VA efforts. Information about the program and a list of grantees is at www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp.
