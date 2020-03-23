MUSKOGEE – Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System recommends all veteran patients refill or renew their routine medications for mail delivery to reduce the risk of community spread.
Refills should be ordered at least 14 days in advance using an option below:
• MyHealtheVet: www.myhealth.va.gov.
• Automated Refill Line: 1-888-397-8387; press 1 for pharmacy.
• Mail Refill Slip.
• Call Center: 1-888-397-8387; press 1 for pharmacy; press 2 for pharmacy staff.
Patients who have a prescription from a community provider or are out of a critical medication, such as insulin, blood pressure, mental health and anti-coagulation medications, should go to the VA Outpatient Pharmacy in person in either Muskogee or Tulsa.
Those who have less than five days of medication remaining should contact the Call Center at 1-888-397-8387, press 1 for pharmacy and then press 2 for pharmacy staff.
It is never too early to order medications, and patients are encouraged to order their next refill as soon as possible.
To track the delivery status of medications, sign up for informed delivery through the U.S. Postal Service at https://informeddelivery.usps.com.
