MUSKOGEE - The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold a virtual listening session on May 10 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves.
This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces VA's role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.
"We want to hear from veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care," said Mark E. Morgan, EOVAHCS director. These listening sessions represent an opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high-quality, veteran-centered manner, and develop a plan for investing in VA's aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA's recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
To register for EOVAHC's listening session, visit www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.
