VA Medical Center changes seen as 'huge step forward'

Several things must happen before proposed changes for the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center included in President Donald Trump's budget become a reality.
But Mark E. Morgan, executive director of Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, said it would be "a huge step forward in the right direction" if Congress approves the budget and appropriates the requested funds.
The proposal includes the construction of a $120 million inpatient facility in Tulsa and a $29 million capital investment at the Muskogee facility. Jack C. Montgomery VAMC would transition to a regional behavioral health center once the Tulsa hospital is constructed.
Morgan said discussions about the proposed changes began a couple years ago, when "a real mismatch" was identified in terms of veterans' needs and services provided in eastern Oklahoma. He said about 72% of veterans being served lived in the Tulsa market and to the north, and the remaining 28% lived in Muskogee and to the south.
"So there was a huge kind of mismatch, where there was almost two-to-one in terms of the ratio where the veterans are and also where the growth was," Morgan said. "So that was part of the motivation and on the discussion."
Morgan said should the proposals move forward as envisioned, the Muskogee campus would remain "a very large outpatient mission as well."
"We would still have a large primary care mission: We would still have outpatient specialty care, we would still be providing some outpatient surgeries and all of that," Morgan said. "So this campus will still be very busy — we will still have the clinic on the Shawnee Bypass ... so that outpatient mission stays on this campus along with behavioral health."
The main mission that would move from Muskogee, Morgan said, would be the inpatient portion of medical surgical hospital. He described the proposed changes as "basically becoming two medical centers."
"When this idea came up ..., this always has been and always will be a two-medical-center health system," Morgan said, noting the discussion never pitted Tulsa against Muskogee or vice versa. "It's been about where do we best meet the needs of the veterans, and we meet the needs of veterans by having two medical centers."
Morgan said the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed, a program President Barack Obama signed into law before he left office, could help that happen. The CHIP-IN program facilitates the construction of VA facilities through public-private partnerships, which results in lower costs and faster completion.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System project would be the second CHIP-IN project in the nation — the first was in Omaha, Nebraska. The project here is being supported through partnerships with the city of Tulsa, and a nonprofit team made up of Oklahoma State University Medical and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.
Morgan said construction of the Tulsa hospital — a 58-bed, 220,000-square-foot facility — could be completed in 30 months on state-donated property. A new health care center already being built in South Tulsa is scheduled to be completed in June 2021, and will be operational two or three months later.
The Muskogee campus, Morgan said, is projected to become a 92-bed combination of behavioral health beds. He expects 53 of those would be long-term beds depending on needs, which are being determined in part by coordinating with State Department of Veterans Affairs and its long-term nursing care.
"We rely heavily on those to provide long-term nursing home care to our veterans," Morgan said, referencing the state veterans nursing homes. "But what's in short supply is the short-term, the short-stay nursing, where it's a little bit more intense — we don't have enough of those beds in the community."
Morgan said the proposed transition to a regional behavioral health center would serve a need in the state that is lacking "for all of the citizens of the state, not just the veterans."
And the Tulsa hospital being built across the street from Oklahoma State University's Medical School would allow the VA to expand its residency program for psychiatry and internal medicine.
"In essence it allows us to be a larger teaching hospital, and that way we're not only attracting, but we're also retaining more graduates out of OSU to stay here in the state," Morgan said. "My hope is they stay and take care of our veterans, but either way it gives us a stronger pool of physicians coming out of graduate school and their medical schools to stay and take care of veterans."
If Trump's budget fails to pass as proposed, or if Congress fails to appropriate the funding needed for the projects, Morgan said it would "be a missed opportunity." But he and the staff "will stay focused on taking care of veterans and kind of regroup."
"We'll continue to take very good care of veterans here, and we'll continue to improve our position," Morgan said, recalling his combat training as a soldier. "We'll work with our community partners and providers even more aggressively to address those needs that we discussed ..., but we'll will still stay focused on taking care of veterans and kind of regroup and see how we can go about it."
