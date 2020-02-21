MUSKOGEE – The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host its annual Black History Month program on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center auditorium, 1011 Honor Heights Drive. The public is invited to attend.
The theme of this year’s observance, “African Americans and the Vote,” coincides with the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, which gave African American men the right to vote. This Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1870, prohibits the government from denying or abridging a citizen’s right to vote based on “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Today, this guarantee is enforced primarily throughout the Voting Rights Act of 1965, an enduring legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Civil Rights movement.
Featured speaker for the program will be Traci McGee, a business owner who was born and raised in Muskogee. McGee is also an ambassador for the Muskogee 2020 Census, NAACP treasurer, creator of the Muskogee Black Business Directory, and volunteer girl’s basketball coach.
The program will include a musical performance by the VA Gospel Choir, a fashion show, poetry, and a “Taste of Soul” food sampling following the program.
