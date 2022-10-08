OKMULGEE - On Oct. 12, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma will host a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Presumptive Conditions Campaign event focused on identifying and assisting veterans across Muscogee Nation and eastern Oklahoma, who may have presumptive disabilities and might be eligible for a VA pension claim.
A presumptive disability is a condition that VA presumes are related to military service, although the condition may first appear after discharge from the military. These conditions may qualify for VA compensation payments.
The event will take place at the Muscogee Nation Tribal College Student Center, 2170 Raven Circle, in Rooms 107 and 108 in Okmulgee on Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Tribal Veteran Service Officers and other knowledgeable advocates will be present to assist with filling out VA claim paperwork. Staff from the Muskogee VA Regional Office will review claims on-the-spot with the hope of same day approval and the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will be on-hand to enroll any Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care.
Veteran benefit information and assistance will be available from local Vet Centers, the State Department of Veterans Affairs, advocate services, and Tribal HUD-VASH for homeless veterans, and respective tribal services.
This event is free and lunch will be provided to participants.
Partnering with tribal communities, VA has conducted numerous disability enrollment claim events for Indian Country veterans in the last four years. The event in Okmulgee is the first in Oklahoma for fiscal year 2023. Tribal communities in several states have already confirmed their future participation in VA "Your Service. Our Mission: Bringing VA Benefits Home" campaign events.
VA realizes this initiative has had a direct, tangible impact on the lives of thousands of previously unreached veterans and their spouses.
"With the focus on veterans with presumptive disabilities and those who are pension eligible, VA is hopeful we can help Indian Country veterans access the full range of benefits they have courageously earned through their service," said Stephanie Birdwell, director at VA's Office of Tribal Government Relations.
In addition, spouses and widows/widowers may be eligible for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation when a veteran dies as a result of these presumptive disabilities.
Veterans are asked to bring documents, if available, including medical records/medical evidence; any documents that provide historical or military information needed for the disability they are claiming; discharge or separation papers - DD 214 or equivalent; and dependent records. The documents will help expedite and process claims quicker and more efficiently.
