TULSA - The Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Health Care System will hold the 7th annual VA Mental Health Summit on Aug. 23 at the University of Tulsa.
The purpose for the Mental Health Summit is to bring together key stakeholders in the community with the goal of enhancing access to mental health services and addressing the mental health care needs of veterans and their family members. Topics will include: suicide prevention, military culture, evidence-based mental health treatments, and new initiatives to improve access to care.
Continuing education units available for licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists, licensed professional counselors, and psychologists. The summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Allen Chapman Student Union, 440 S. Gary Ave.
Registration closes Aug. 16. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.