MUSKOGEE - The Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Health Care System is seeking volunteers to serve on its Veteran & Family Advisory Council from November 2019 to October 2022. Membership is a three-year term.
The council is a working task force that strives to improve the patient experience for all veterans by providing feedback to VA leadership. Advisory council membership requirements are: not employed by VA; become enrolled as a VA Volunteer; self or family member receive care through EOVAHCS; have time to attend monthly meetings and activities; and have a desire to bring about meaningful change.
Applications are due Oct. 1. To learn more, or for an application, contact Maureen Herd at 918-577-3647 or Maureen.Herd@va.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.