The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System invites Veteran caregivers to attend upcoming resource fairs in Tulsa and Muskogee.
Due to COVID-19, resource fairs will be drive-thru. VA staff, as well as community partners, will be present to answer questions about programs and resources for caregivers.
The drive-thru will be open in Tulsa on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tulsa Vet Center on 14002 E. 21st St. and in Muskogee on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boulevard Christian Church on 1700 W. Shawnee St.
To learn more, contact Tammy Warren at Tammy.Warren3@va.gov or 918-310-4628.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.