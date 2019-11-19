The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold drive-thru flu shot clinics on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa for enrolled veterans.
No appointment is necessary. All veterans who get their flu shot on Nov. 23 will receive a free gift.
The Muskogee clinic will be at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center Parking Lot No. 1 across from Emergency Department Main Entrance, 1011 Honor Heights Dr., Muskogee, 8 a.m. to noon.
Veterans in Muskogee, Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester and Idabel can also receive a flu shot in their VA Primary Care teams on a walk-in basis through March 31. Flu shots are free for enrolled veterans at the VA or at Walgreens. Flu shots will not be covered at Urgent Care Clinics.
Everyone age 6 months and older who wants to reduce the risk of getting sick should get a flu shot. Those more at risk of illness and complications from the flu include: People age 65 and older; people with health problems such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease and other chronic illnesses or conditions; pregnant women; and caregivers of infants or family members with health problems
Flu viruses can change over time, so every year the shot vaccine is updated to protect against the flu viruses most likely to spread that year. The viruses may change after the flu shot is made. Even if this happens, those who had the shot will still get some protection from it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.