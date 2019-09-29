MUSKOGEE - The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center will hold a walk-in flu shot clinic for enrolled veterans Sept. 30-Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the VA Medical Center auditorium, 1011 Honor Heights Drive. No appointment is necessary.
Veterans in Muskogee, Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester and Idabel can also receive a flu shot in their VA Primary Care teams on a walk-in basis through March 31. Flu shots are free for enrolled veterans at the VA or at Walgreens. Flu shots will not be covered at Urgent Care Clinics.
Everyone age 6 months and older who wants to reduce the risk of getting sick should get a flu shot.
Those more at risk of illness and complications from the flu include: People age 65 and older; people with health problems such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, and other chronic illnesses or conditions; pregnant women; and caregivers of infants or family members with health problems.
Flu viruses can change over time, so every year the flu shot vaccine is updated to protect against the flu viruses most likely to spread that year.
The viruses may change after the flu shot is made. Even if this happens, people will still get some protection from the flu shot.
In order to be protected the entire flu season, get a flu shot in the fall as soon as it's available.
After getting a flu shot, it takes about two weeks for the body to make enough antibodies to protect itself against the flu. Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that identify and help remove foreign targets, such as viruses and bacteria. The flu shot helps the body build these antibodies to fight flu viruses and prevents it from getting sick.
For those who get the flu soon after getting a flu shot, this could mean: They were exposed to the flu virus before the flu shot took effect; they have a weak immune system or other illness that causes their body to take longer to make antibodies and build immunity; their body fails to make antibodies after getting a flu shot; or the flu shot vaccine does not match all the flu viruses that are currently spreading.
