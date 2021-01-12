MUSKOGEE – The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold an appointment-only hiring fair for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses on Friday, Jan. 22, at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
To schedule an appointment, call Kathy Lawrence, nurse recruiter, at 918-577-3689.
Opportunities are available in the intensive care unit, rehab, medical-surgical, primary care, and Care in the Community. Positions are available in Muskogee and Tulsa.
Department managers and onboarding experts will be available to expedite the hiring process. Attendees should bring an updated resume, three clinical references, and two forms of identification.
