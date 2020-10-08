The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold drive-thru flu shot clinics for enrolled veterans in Tulsa and Muskogee on Oct. 10.
Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to schedule an appointment, but appointments aren't required.
The clinic at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive in Muskogee, will be from 8 a.m. to noon in the south parking lot across from Medical Center
The clinic at Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 9322 E. 41st St. in Tulsa, will be 8 a.m. to noon at the awning in back of clinic.
Veterans can also get a flu shot on a walk-in basis by visiting their Primary Care Team.
Veterans can also use the VA Facility Locator to find an in‑network retail pharmacy or urgent care facility to receive their no-cost flu shot.
To learn more about this program, visit www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.