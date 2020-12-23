Vaccinations for COVID-19 are underway in Tahlequah, where Cherokee Nation Health Services and Northeastern Health System have been working to administer them to frontline health care workers.
Out of the 60 vials of the Phizer vaccine distributed to NHS, 375 doses were produced, but the last one was administered Tuesday. Those who received it include physicians, nurses, therapists, technicians and associates within the health system, according to Jim Berry, NSH hospital administrator. It's unclear when the rest of the local population will be able to receive one.
“Our next supply of vaccines will go to the remainder of voluntary health care recipients,” Berry said. “Vaccinations are not mandatory for NHS employees and were given only to those who voluntarily participated.”
Operation Warp Speed, initiated by the federal government, accelerated development and manufacturing of coronavirus immunizations. That left people throughout the country skeptical about its efficacy and worried about the potential for negative side effects.
Berry said it’s reasonable for people to be concerned, but he added that a pandemic of this scale has not been seen in 100 years.
“I believe – and in my own opinion – that all people should be vaccinated for COVID-19 and other preventable illnesses, e.g. measles, mumps, rubella, etc.,” he said. “Incidentally, we do not fear these horrible yet preventable diseases any longer, largely due to vaccinations.”
Berry also pointed to the volumes of information available for people to research the issues of safety versus perceived personal benefit and disease prevention. While he has not received the vaccine himself, he said he will when his appointed time comes.
Cherokee Nation received its first allocation of the Pfizer vaccine last week, and is still administering its 975 doses to health care workers, first responders, Elder Care participants, Cherokee speakers and Cherokee National Treasures.
“For each of these groups within this tier, we contact the individuals who meet phase criteria for the vaccination,” said CNHS Executive Director Dr. R Stephen Jones. “We rely on internal lists for staff, the Cherokee Speaker Roll and the list of Cherokee National Treasures to make appointments.”
Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only, once other groups start receiving alerts they are eligible. According to CNHS, the number of vaccines given per day depends solely on the number of appointments scheduled, as that determines how many vaccines can be removed from cold storage to begin thawing.
The tribe does not want to waste a single dose of the vaccine, which requires a strategic process to administer, because doses are time-sensitive once thawed to room temperature. Jones said administering doses to the tribe’s large population will take time, coordination, and patience.
Cherokee citizens 65 and older will soon be able to receive their vaccinations, and CNHS will announce the number for patients to call and schedule their appointments. Walk-ins are not being taken at this time.
“Within this group of elders, we will begin with those who are 75 years and older,” said Brian Hail, deputy executive director of external operations. “This ensures we are vaccinating our most vulnerable elders first. We will then move forward with 74- to 70-year-olds and finish with elders who are 69-65 years old.”
The side effects of the drug, which CNHS asserts are uncommon and minimal, can include soreness at the injection site, fever, muscle aches and pains, headache and fatigue. The health system compared side effects to those accompanying the annual flu vaccination. Those usually wear off after a couple of days, and can be eased with medication like ibuprofen.
The human body does not have antibodies to recognize and defend against the coronavirus, so the a vaccine will help decrease the rate of infection.
“Because COVID-19 spreads quickly and significant numbers of people can become seriously ill or lose their lives due to COVID infection, getting vaccinated will slow down and prevent the spread of infection,” according to CNHS. “This will help keep hospitals such as Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital from being overwhelmed, and it will save lives.”
