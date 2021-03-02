Several health facilities in the area continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines as they become more readily available, and people eligible to receive shots are urged to start making appointments.
NeoHealth follows the Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines for rolling out vaccinations, and is currently in Phase 2. Those eligible include health care workers, first responders, people over age 65, Oklahomans under age 65 with comorbidities, and teachers and staff in pre-K through grade 12 schools.
Those eligible for the vaccine can call NeoHealth at 918-772-2429 to schedule appointments. The health center is administering the shots at its Hulbert clinic location. There is no waiting list for those not currently eligible, so NeoHealth Chief Executive Officer Scott Rosenthal said area residents should be on the lookout for when their phase opens up.
“We have no way of knowing when the state changes those who are eligible,” he said. “The state announced they were going to start this new [phase] a week or two before they started it, and then we started taking appointments. So I would just listen for the state guidelines.”
NeoHealth is providing Oklahomans with the Moderna vaccine, which requires two visits. When patients visit for their first dose, a second appointment will be made for 28 days later to receive the second. The facility is not taking walk-ins.
Northeastern Health System is also following the state department’s guidelines for Phase 2. It currently has two locations to administer the shots: the Fort Gibson Medical Clinic, which can be reached at 918-478-2101 to schedule an appointment; and the Tahlequah Medical Group Primary Care office, 918-207-0991.
According to NHS, both locations will put those who are currently not eligible to receive a vaccine a waiting list. Those patients will be contacted when the vaccine does become available. NHS Director of Pharmacy Stacie Larmon has reported 3,011 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered as of Feb. 28.
County health departments across the state have continued rolling out inoculations, as well. Area residents can sign up to receive notifications and determine their eligibility by using the OSDH’s COVID-19 vaccine registration portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Cherokee Nation Health Services has moved into its Phase 3 of vaccine distribution, including all adults and those age 16 and older who are either Cherokee Nation citizens or those from federal recognized tribes and eligible to receive care within CNHS. The tribe also announced Tuesday that its rollout plan now includes all household members of CN citizens and households of any federally recognized tribal citizen.
“Protecting our communities means vaccinating everyone and now that we’ve allowed time for those in our initial phases access to the vaccine, we are ready to offer protection to those in the households of our citizens,” said CNHS Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.
The tribe has already administered more than 27,000 vaccines throughout its health care system. Appointments are available at all CN Health Centers. Appointments in Stilwell are available at the new Cherokee Nation office, at 402 W. Locust St. in Stilwell, while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center undergoes expansion.
As families, neighbors and friends, we are all in this together,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “If every household gets vaccinated, we protect each other, our elders and our language and we can stop the spread of this pandemic.”
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled on the patient portal by visiting health.cherokee.org, where more information about the vaccine can be found.
People who meet Phase 3 criteria, but do not have a medical chart with CNHS, can get a chart quickly and easily. This service is available at any CN Health Center or online at health.cherokee.org.
Established patients can still call 1-539-234-4099 to schedule appointments. This phone line for scheduling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.
