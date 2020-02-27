Vagrancy blamed for motel fire at Downing and Bypass

The Tahlequah Fire Department confirmed that vagrancy was to blame for the Tuesday evening, Feb. 25 fire at the Super Inn & Suites.
The fire department was called to the fire at 706 E. Downing St. just after 6:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to the scene and had the blaze contained in a few hours.
Assistant Fire Chief Casey Baker said the abandoned motel was boarded up, and firefighters had to get access by using the jaws of life on the front doors.
Baker said the motel had no electricity or water, and the fire looked to have been started near some mattresses on the floor. He confirmed there were no injuries, and vagrancy appeared to have been the cause of the fire.
“It looked like vagrants were breaking in the back of the motel and setting up living conditions in there,” said Baker.
He added that officials don’t know whether the fire was set intentionally or if it was an accident.
Five rooms were damaged in the motel, which was in the process of being demolished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.