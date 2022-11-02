Squatters are being blamed for an overnight blaze that firefighters were still extinguishing Wednesday afternoon.
Tahlequah firefighters were called to a structure fire just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The two-story building in flames housed the former Tahlequah Motor Lodge.
“We don’t believe it had anything to do with [electrical issues since] there’s no utilities to the building. We know it started in the room where the window had been busted out and vagrants had been staying,” Baker said.
The building was boarded up at the time of the blaze, which hindered firefighters’ efforts. The owners had previous dealings with squatters.
“It was in the process of being renovated and [the owners] had barricaded all the doors, so it was very difficult to make entry. That was one of the things that, even though it kept people out, it hindered our abilities, because we had to make sure there was no one inside,” Baker said.
One man, whom firefighters believed was intoxicated, staggered up to them and asked to be taken to jail.
“I asked if he had anything to do with this, and he said he didn’t, but he said he had warrants, and he was arrested. While we were here, we had a fire a JC’s across the street. There’s a culvert or some area where vagrants had been staying. They built a fire and that caught JC’s on fire,” Baker said.
That blaze was extinguished before it caused any significant damage. Baker said one of the men in the group tried to flee on foot, but a firefighter was able to subdue him until police arrived.
Firefighters have been called to the abandoned building several times Wednesday morning as the flames rekindled. Baker said had used over 1 million gallons of water on this blaze, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.
