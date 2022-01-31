Valentine’s Day is approaching, and the time to get loved ones something thoughtful is at hand – and many unique gifts can be found throughout the city.
The holiday isn’t the same without flowers, and A Bloom Flowers & Gifts has a variety of arrangements and baskets for every taste. Customers can look through the various bouquets at abloomtahlequah.com, visit the store, or call to get assistance from the staff. Owner Rian Cragar said as long as the $35 minimum is met for delivery, A Bloom can bring orders to anywhere in Cherokee County.
“Of course we have roses, but we have some really beautiful ranunculus coming in, tulips, and gerbera daisies,” she said. “Sunflowers are really big for Valentine’s Day, just because it’s a popular flower. We have some really unique, tropical flowers that are coming in, too. I would recommend always going for the mixed arrangement, versus the traditional rose arrangement. It’s a lot more fun and more appealing to the eye, and nobody else at the office is going to have the same arrangement.”
A Bloom has more than just flowers, though. Customers can add items like soaps, cocktail mixtures, cups, home fragrance, candy and much more. Cragar said the bloody mary mix is a customer favorite.
“We have some pancake and syrup mixes for a breakfast-in-bed type gift,” she said. “We also have some fun stuff if you’re cooking dinner on Valentine’s Day night. You could come in and we could help you kind of have a gourmet food item to go and dress up the dinner you’re making.”
A Bloom will also be delivering on Valentine’s Day.
Town Creek Mercantile has a little something for everyone. The roughly 25 vendors that sell items make it a great place for people to browse and search for something unique. A variety of premade gift baskets are available for customers to pick up, but the staff will also help create custom baskets filled with lotions and soaps, jewelry, candy, stuffed gnomes, tumblers, shirts, candles, wax melts, car fresheners, salsa, Koozies, maple syrup – and it doesn’t stop there.
Owner Amber Forrest said customers can also customize gifts at Stacy Creations.
“Stacy Creations can take anything like a planner, a cutting board, a clock, and they can personalize it. You can bring just about anything in to them and they can customize it. It’s very nice and their turnaround time is really quick,” Forrest said.
Valentines could also get their loved ones a gift subscription, as the store has started offering Mercantile Monthly Boxes. Customers can sign up at the store or online. The $50 box will include four to six items, and the $100 box comes with seven to 10 gifts.
“We pull items our vendors have that are local here in the store, and we make a box each month,” Forrest said. “The one that’s going to be coming out for February is going to be geared towards Valentine’s Day. You get a new box every month, so it’s the gift that keeps on giving. And each month it will be different, so you’ll never get anything that’s the same. We’re really excited about this because it showcases our local vendors and the things that they do.”
Customers who go with the $100 box get free delivery. The Town Creek Mercantile will also be delivering locally on Valentine’s Day, as long as the order is at least $50. Orders should be placed by Feb. 12.
Coffee drinkers need their cup of joe in the morning. The popular Lift Coffee Bar offers gift cards, but the business usually likes to do something special for the holiday.
“We usually try to make some type of pastry or baked goods for Valentine’s Day,” said Andrew McCartney, of Lift. “We usually run some specials, too, like a wine flight, chocolate-covered strawberries or a cheese board.”
Lift has a small retail area for people to pick up gift items, like mugs or T-shirts. Those who enjoy LIft’s coffee could also buy a bag to brew at home.
“We have a few varieties, but they’re all a medium to light roast,” McCartney said. “It’s all from where we get our coffee from and they just send us different bags every time we get a delivery. We always get an Ethiopian, Guatemala, or Peru roast.”
The city is filled with various boutiques and shops. Sweethearts will find both affordable and exorbitant gems at Meigs Jewelry on Main Street; customized engravings and gifts at FourNinety Creations; clothing at Vivid Salon & Boutique; men’s clothing and apparel at Boulevard LLC; new and classic reads at Too Fond of Books; and work and western wear at Workman’s, among the many offerings.
